AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 197.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,931 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.25) to £111 ($134.12) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Danske began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $66.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $71.70.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

