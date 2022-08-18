Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.05-$0.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.00 million-$90.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.15 million. Asure Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.05–$0.02 EPS.

Asure Software Stock Performance

ASUR stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 36,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.37 million, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 0.89. Asure Software has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $9.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.12.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Asure Software

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick Goepel acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,457.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in Asure Software by 10.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 236,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Asure Software by 48.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 571,201 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC raised its position in Asure Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 25,671 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Asure Software by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Asure Software by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Asure Software

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Featured Stories

