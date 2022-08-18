Atalaya Capital Management Lp Purchases 381,781 Shares of Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNW) Stock

Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNW – Get Rating) major shareholder Atalaya Capital Management Lp acquired 381,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,875,077.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,186,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,338,854.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Founder SPAC Stock Performance

Shares of FOUNW stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 53,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,538. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.30. Founder SPAC has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Founder SPAC

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUNW. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Founder SPAC by 281.0% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,790,013 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Founder SPAC by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 312,499 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Founder SPAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Founder SPAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000.

About Founder SPAC

Founder SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

