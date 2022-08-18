Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Athira Pharma in a report released on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.72). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Athira Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.67) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Athira Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.49) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.96) EPS.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01).

Athira Pharma Stock Down 2.3 %

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATHA. JMP Securities cut Athira Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

ATHA stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17. Athira Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $16.65.

In related news, insider Hans Moebius purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,510.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hans Moebius purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,510.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $807,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,695,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,050,788.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,767 shares of company stock valued at $39,723 in the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Athira Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 662.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 79,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Athira Pharma by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 82,801 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Athira Pharma by 89.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

