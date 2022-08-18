Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $85,345,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $1,503,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.8 %

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,195,611. The company has a market cap of $164.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.75 and its 200-day moving average is $170.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

