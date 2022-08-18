Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 12,755 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,999,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FIDU traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $52.45. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,727. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.86. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $57.77.

