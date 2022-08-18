Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,586 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,693 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $36,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.04. The stock had a trading volume of 119,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,092. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.04.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

