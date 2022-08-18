Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $10.81 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 102,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,805,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 72.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $5,671,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $4,354,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $252,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.11. 8,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,415. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.48 and its 200 day moving average is $103.45. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.45 and a 52 week high of $107.10.

