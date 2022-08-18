AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.86.

AtriCure Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $50.55 on Monday. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AtriCure by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,259,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $279,713,000 after acquiring an additional 25,066 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,455,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $240,286,000 after purchasing an additional 544,296 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $188,171,000 after acquiring an additional 427,792 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,479,626 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,458,000 after acquiring an additional 114,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,356,531 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,428,000 after acquiring an additional 199,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.



