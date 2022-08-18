Aurix (AUR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $89,562.00

Aurix (AUR) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Aurix coin can now be bought for $1.41 or 0.00006048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurix has a total market cap of $23.98 million and $89,562.00 worth of Aurix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aurix has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,320.59 or 1.00012382 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00050487 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00027478 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Aurix Coin Profile

Aurix (AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2014. Aurix’s total supply is 17,000,000 coins. Aurix’s official Twitter account is @auroracoinIS.

Aurix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Auroracoin is a cryptocurrency for Iceland. It is based on litecoin and is 50% premined. The premined coins will be distributed to the entire population of Iceland, starting at the end of March 2014. An interesting way to encourage coin use and market penetration and similar to Spaincoins marketing push. Difficulty retargets every eight blocks and there is no block reward reduction. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurix using one of the exchanges listed above.

