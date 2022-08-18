Australian Safe Shepherd Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $7.82 Million (ASS)

Australian Safe Shepherd (ASS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. Australian Safe Shepherd has a market cap of $7.82 million and $30,885.00 worth of Australian Safe Shepherd was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Australian Safe Shepherd has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One Australian Safe Shepherd coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002275 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.75 or 0.00724533 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Australian Safe Shepherd Profile
Australian Safe Shepherd’s official Twitter account is @assfinance.
Australian Safe Shepherd Coin Trading
