Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Down 4.5 %
ASM opened at $0.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.69. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.