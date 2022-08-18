Axe Hits Market Cap of $64,314.26 (AXE)

Axe (AXE) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. Axe has a market cap of $64,314.26 and approximately $71.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Axe has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00252214 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000498 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

