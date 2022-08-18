Axis DeFi Price Tops $0.0531 on Top Exchanges (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (AXIS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Axis DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $110,670.49 and $14,426.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,414.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004298 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00129498 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00034296 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00067945 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

AXIS is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

