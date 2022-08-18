AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $276.00 million-$302.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.50 million. AZEK also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.95-$1.01 EPS.

AZEK stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,659. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.89. AZEK has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.73 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AZEK from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AZEK to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AZEK from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of AZEK from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AZEK by 6.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 7.7% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 35.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 15.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

