B. Riley Increases Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Price Target to $23.00

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.17% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ashford in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Ashford Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of AINC stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. Ashford has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $59.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.47.

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.99. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ashford will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Ashford worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

