B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $11.28 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 0.9% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $203.10. 18,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $233.55. The company has a market cap of $136.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.79 and a 200-day moving average of $190.00.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

