B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $21.37 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.6% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.86 on Thursday, reaching $323.90. 49,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,558. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

