B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 24,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 24,413 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.21. 20,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181,242. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $129.56 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

