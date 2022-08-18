B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 14,745 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,745 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.1% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

QQQ traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $329.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,787,836. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.10. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.