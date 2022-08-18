B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 8,129 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,129 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.18. 500,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,258,556. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $392.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

