Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Holdings Reduced by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,300,000 after buying an additional 16,448 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 646,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,215,000 after buying an additional 69,983 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 22,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Baidu from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.21.

Baidu Stock Down 2.6 %

Baidu Company Profile

BIDU stock opened at $132.64 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.62 and a 1-year high of $182.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.66 and its 200-day moving average is $140.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.