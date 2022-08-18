Bank of America Cuts Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Price Target to $51.50

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $60.60 to $51.50 in a research note released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA downgraded shares of Futu from an underperform rating to a sell rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Futu from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Futu has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Futu alerts:

Futu Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $39.81 on Friday. Futu has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $114.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Futu

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $209.51 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Futu will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Futu by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,204,000 after purchasing an additional 220,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Futu by 150.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,253,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,810,000 after buying an additional 752,280 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Futu by 4.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,108,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,863,000 after buying an additional 48,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Futu by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,062,000 after purchasing an additional 50,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Futu by 357.3% in the first quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 851,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,722,000 after buying an additional 665,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.