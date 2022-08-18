Barclays Boosts Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target to $28.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays to $28.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GOOS. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global lowered Canada Goose from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.40.

Canada Goose Price Performance

GOOS stock opened at $20.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 203.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,452 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Canada Goose by 19,764.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,211,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,910,000 after buying an additional 1,205,631 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at about $25,797,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 794.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,569,000 after acquiring an additional 727,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 462.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 560,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,793,000 after acquiring an additional 460,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

