Barclays Cuts Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target to $13.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Repay from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Repay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repay has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Repay Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of Repay stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53. The company has a market capitalization of $886.52 million, a P/E ratio of -75.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Repay had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Kight acquired 37,262 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $402,056.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,386,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,964,456.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Kight bought 37,262 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $402,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,386,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,964,456.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repay

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,752,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,013,000 after purchasing an additional 509,391 shares in the last quarter.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

