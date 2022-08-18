Barclays Reiterates €115.00 Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Barclays set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SY1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($140.82) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €129.00 ($131.63) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($109.18) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €116.00 ($118.37) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Symrise Stock Up 0.4 %

FRA SY1 opened at €112.80 ($115.10) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €106.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €105.76. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($58.12) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($74.98).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

