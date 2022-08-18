Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.70-$3.00 EPS.

NYSE:BBWI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.27. 425,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,021,993. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average of $43.68.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Bath & Body Works from a c+ rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut Bath & Body Works from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.62.

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

