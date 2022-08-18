Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €102.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) received a €102.00 ($104.08) price objective from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BMW. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($86.73) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($88.78) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($97.96) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

BMW stock traded down €1.96 ($2.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €77.29 ($78.87). The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a 52 week high of €100.42 ($102.47). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €76.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €79.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.