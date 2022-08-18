Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. William Blair cut Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 103,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,936.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,859,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,843,495.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,671,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,751,000 after acquiring an additional 112,962 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,311,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,583,000 after purchasing an additional 160,181 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,622,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,760,000 after buying an additional 285,685 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,131,000 after buying an additional 106,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,160,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,921,000 after buying an additional 191,517 shares during the period.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $60.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.79. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $65.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.18.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.44. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

