Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) EVP David Hickey Sells 475 Shares

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $264.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.36. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $231.46 and a 1 year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 475,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,338,000 after acquiring an additional 46,327 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,454,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 19,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.63.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

