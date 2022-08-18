Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Major Shareholder Ryan Cohen Sells 5,000,000 Shares

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,780,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,852,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Down 19.6 %

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.55. The company had a trading volume of 141,110,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,662,459. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.89.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.50). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,993 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,639,000 after purchasing an additional 58,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,658,000 after buying an additional 536,654 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 107,739 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 756,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 142,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,052,000.

BBBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

