Belden (NYSE:BDC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.49

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.49 and last traded at $70.25, with a volume of 3112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Belden Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. Belden had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Insider Activity at Belden

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 14,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $961,503.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,424 shares of company stock worth $1,294,844. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Belden by 483.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Belden by 2,935.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Belden by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Belden in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Belden

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

