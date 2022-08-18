Beldex Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $171.47 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0577 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $171.47 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,903,120,858 coins and its circulating supply is 2,973,120,858 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

