BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Shares Acquired by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,671 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of BELLUS Health worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $61,544,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $39,731,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,153,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $19,714,000. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $16,125,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BLU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
BELLUS Health Stock Down 1.9 %
BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 442,331.25% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BELLUS Health Profile
BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BELLUS Health (BLU)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.