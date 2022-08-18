BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Shares Acquired by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,671 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of BELLUS Health worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $61,544,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $39,731,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,153,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $19,714,000. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $16,125,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

BELLUS Health Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ BLU traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.21. 2,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,764. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 442,331.25% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BELLUS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.