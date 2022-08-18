Berenberg Bank Lowers Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Price Target to GBX 60

Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 60 ($0.72) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Gem Diamonds Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of GMDMF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.51. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787. Gem Diamonds has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66.

About Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

