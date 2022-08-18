Berenberg Bank Lowers Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Price Target to GBX 60

Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 60 ($0.72) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Gem Diamonds Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of GMDMF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.51. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787. Gem Diamonds has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66.
About Gem Diamonds
