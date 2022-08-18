Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€54.95” Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) received a €54.95 ($56.07) price objective from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 126.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.30 ($33.98) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, set a €36.00 ($36.73) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock traded down €0.67 ($0.68) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €24.24 ($24.73). 1,811,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is €31.29. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($61.39) and a one year high of €80.00 ($81.63).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

