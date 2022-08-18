BiblePay Trading 37.7% Higher This Week (BBP)

BiblePay (BBP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One BiblePay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BiblePay has traded 37.7% higher against the dollar. BiblePay has a market capitalization of $168,626.97 and $668.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About BiblePay
BiblePay (CRYPTO:BBP) is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,552,987,248 coins. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BiblePay is a POBh cryptocurrency based on the Proof-of-Biblehash algorithm, an algorithm that compensates full nodes participation while preventing GPUs and ASIC by requiring full blockchain transaction referencing in the hashing function, along with chained bible verses. “
Buying and Selling BiblePay
