Big Data Protocol (BDP) Price Reaches $0.0357 on Top Exchanges

Big Data Protocol (BDP) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Big Data Protocol has a market cap of $1.71 million and $225,661.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0357 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Big Data Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004386 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,802.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003637 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00127440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00032746 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00071693 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Profile

Big Data Protocol (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 47,790,856 coins. The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Big Data Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Big Data Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Big Data Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Big Data Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.