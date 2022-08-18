Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.31). The company issued revenue guidance of $955.5-973.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $879.51 million. Bill.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.23-$0.38 EPS.
Bill.com Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSE:BILL traded down $1.98 on Thursday, hitting $149.40. 3,612,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.70 and a beta of 2.26. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.89.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, July 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bill.com from $265.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bill.com from $212.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $229.05.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bill.com
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 1,278.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
Bill.com Company Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bill.com (BILL)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.