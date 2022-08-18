Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Director Yvonne Linney Sells 20,000 Shares

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) Director Yvonne Linney sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $72,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bionano Genomics Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $3.26 on Thursday. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $6.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Institutional Trading of Bionano Genomics

About Bionano Genomics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,415,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after buying an additional 690,897 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 71,097 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 3,261.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,657,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 40,088 shares during the last quarter. 26.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

Featured Articles

