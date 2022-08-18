Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Director Yvonne Linney Sells 20,000 Shares

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) Director Yvonne Linney sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $72,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $3.26 on Thursday. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $6.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 18th.
Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.
