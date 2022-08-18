Birake (BIR) Price Tops $0.0877

Birake (BIR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. During the last week, Birake has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Birake coin can currently be bought for about $0.0877 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Birake has a total market cap of $9.29 million and $12,448.00 worth of Birake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Birake
Birake’s total supply is 109,059,969 coins and its circulating supply is 105,902,792 coins. The official website for Birake is birake.com. Birake’s official Twitter account is @birakecom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Birake is /r/birakecom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
