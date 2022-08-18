Bitcoin SV (BSV) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $74.42 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and $74.42 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $55.71 or 0.00244526 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin SV

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,145,708 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

