BitNautic Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,556.00 (BTNT)

BitNautic Token (BTNT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. BitNautic Token has a market cap of $3.89 million and approximately $7,556.00 worth of BitNautic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitNautic Token has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitNautic Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000874 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitNautic Token Coin Profile

BitNautic Token (CRYPTO:BTNT) is a coin. BitNautic Token’s total supply is 49,993,221 coins and its circulating supply is 19,078,647 coins. BitNautic Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitnautic. BitNautic Token’s official Twitter account is @bitnautic. The Reddit community for BitNautic Token is /r/BitNautic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitNautic Token is bitnautic.io.

BitNautic Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitNautic have developed an all-in-one solution for all industry players, which allows shippers to book transport for their cargo choosing and combining the best carriers in terms of price, speed and carrier reputation, based on real users experiences. The platform is built on the Blockchain, which allows full supply chain transparency, secure digital management of data and documentation, safe payments without the need of third party approval, and much more. “

