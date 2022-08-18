BitWhite 24 Hour Volume Reaches $69,189.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. BitWhite has a total market cap of $43,255.05 and $69,189.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitWhite has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitWhite

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

