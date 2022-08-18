BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

NYSE:BJ opened at $69.13 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $74.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.24.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $564,275.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,326 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,231,688.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $564,275.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,849 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,047,000 after purchasing an additional 703,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,581,000 after purchasing an additional 147,014 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,702,000 after purchasing an additional 774,423 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,428,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,788,000 after purchasing an additional 603,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,589,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,092,000 after purchasing an additional 87,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

