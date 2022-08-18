BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $524.00 million-$528.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $526.27 million. BlackLine also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.10 EPS.

BL stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $73.80. The company had a trading volume of 787,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,046. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.20 and its 200 day moving average is $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.99 and a beta of 0.84. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $49.66 and a 1 year high of $135.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.89.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,322.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $36,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,531.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $287,268. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 43.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BlackLine by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

