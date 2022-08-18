BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.38 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.25-$0.27 EPS.

Shares of BL stock opened at $74.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.67. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.89.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $36,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,668 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,531.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $36,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,531.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $287,268. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 43.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

