Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $14,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Blackstone by 1,292.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 213,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after buying an additional 198,147 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,872,000 after buying an additional 19,366 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $106.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.95. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,578,255. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

