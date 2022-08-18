Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.71-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $892.50 million-$916.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $953.84 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Blucora in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Blucora Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BCOR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.14. 3,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,989. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78. Blucora has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of Blucora

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $256.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.67 million. Blucora had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Blucora by 17.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Blucora by 15.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Blucora by 159.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 43,942 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP increased its stake in Blucora by 162.2% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 77.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 55,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Stories

