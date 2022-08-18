BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Ryerson (NYSE:RYI)

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $35.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ryerson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson Stock Performance

RYI stock opened at $31.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.76. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ryerson

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ryerson during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Ryerson in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryerson

(Get Rating)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.